Meet Nala, the Aussie brand proving that inclusive and sustainable undies can also be sexy

We’ve come a long way since sustainable fashion was basically synonymous with shapeless, scratchy hemp sacks; sadly, the same can’t be said for eco-friendly intimates. A quick Google search for ‘sustainable underwear’ results in a sea of beige, black and white pieces in boring and often unflattering cuts — AKA, nothing that’s getting you or your partner(s) hot and bothered.

Enter Nala, an Australian label that’s proving you don’t have to choose between sexy and sustainable. Founded by Australian couple Chloe and Phil de Winter – and heavily inspired by the bold self-expression they witnessed while living in Brooklyn, New York – the brand boasts bold colours, recycled or bio-based fabrics, a broad size range and gender-inclusive styles.

“We’re not the earthy, dull natural vibe that’s associated with sustainable clothing. Just because our brand is sustainable, doesn’t mean the range has to look it.”

Pieces come in vibrant shades like ‘flame’ and ‘cobalt dreams’, as well as sheer styles. And if you’re worried that sustainable equals scratchy, the de Winter’s hope to dispel that notion, too. Nala is the first underwear brand in Australia to use bio-based fabric made from corn starch, complemented by recycled mesh offcuts that were originally destined for landfill – and both fabrics have been described as “soft as butter.”

The sustainability initiative is accompanied by a commitment to being size and gender-inclusive, as well as affordable. Underwear starts at $25 and is available in sizes XXS to 5XL, while bras and bralettes start at $39 and are available in A to G cups. Styles like the Everybody Scoop Crop and Everybody Tuck Brief have been designed to serve a femme look for anybody, regardless of anatomy.

If you’re keen to explore the range, head to the Nala website. One per cent of proceeds from all sales will be donated to charity, and standard shipping is free on all orders within Australia.