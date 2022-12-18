Time Out says

When the famous weekly Fed Square book market shut up shop in 2017, Melbourne's bibliophile community was left in despair. But thankfully, the closure was only a temporary one, with the free market taking up shop in Queen Victoria Market every Saturday and Sunday.

Whether you eat, sleep and breathe books or are just literature-curious, the market has more than 5,000 new and second-hand titles to browse from. From sci-fi to non-fiction and cookbooks to self-help guides, every genre is represented by a revolving cast of veteran Melbourne booksellers. Tweed jackets are encouraged, but not compulsory.

And if you're not much of a reader, that's OK, too: there are also stalls for music lovers and vinyl collectors.

