Timeout

Melbourne Book Market

Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Melbourne's biggest book lovers can get their fix at the vibrant Queen Victoria Market

When the famous weekly Fed Square book market shut up shop in 2017, Melbourne's bibliophile community was left in despair. But thankfully, the closure was only a temporary one, with the free market taking up shop in Queen Victoria Market every Saturday and Sunday.

Whether you eat, sleep and breathe books or are just literature-curious, the market has more than 5,000 new and second-hand titles to browse from. From sci-fi to non-fiction and cookbooks to self-help guides, every genre is represented by a revolving cast of veteran Melbourne booksellers. Tweed jackets are encouraged, but not compulsory.

And if you're not much of a reader, that's OK, too: there are also stalls for music lovers and vinyl collectors.

On the hunt for more goodies? Here are Melbourne's best markets for fashion, books and bric-a-brac.

Adena Maier
Written by
Details

Event website:
qvm.com.au/whatson/melbourne-book-market/
Address:
Queen Victoria Market
Cnr Elizabeth & Therry Sts
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff
Price:
Free

Dates and times

