Blinking lights beer by Future Mountain Melbourne
Photograph: Future Mountain

Melbourne Brewery Future Mountain has created a 'blinking lights' beer just in time for Christmas

The combination of bourbon and figs tastes like Christmas in a can

Written by
Lacey-Jade Christie
There's nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot summer's day, but somehow the beer fiends at Future Mountain Brewing have made beer better. Enter: Future Mountain Brewing's Blinking Lights.

Future Brewing has added only the best locally sourced ingredients to their brew, including Raynard Orchard blood plums and organic figs. Giving Blinking Lights a hint of spice that will remind you of Christmas pudding and Christmas mornings with family.

You can order Blinking Lights directly from Future Mountain in 750ml bottles and from select boutique bottle shops. It's easily recognizable by its Christmassy cherry colour and 750ml bottle. 

Best serve chilled, make sure you take the time to appreciate Blinking Light's depth of flavour. Specifically how the sourness from the plums and spice from the figs interact with the charred, earthy undertones tones picked up from being aged in bourbon barrels for 11 months. 

Blinking lights is only available during the festive season so be sure to snap yours up quickly.

Want some Christmas spirit to go with your Christmas spirits? Here's to find the most festive Christmas lights in Melbourne.

