Stylish and protective gear for female motorcyclists in Melbourne

In 2016, Moto Femmes launched onto the motorcycle scene as a female-run online base for high quality, fun and feminine motorcycle gear and accessories. After a few years of operating as an online-only store, the team opened up a brick and mortar location in 2019 – the Moto Femmes Showroom – just down the road from Collingwood favourites Easey’s and Paradise Alley.

The brand has since evolved online into Moto Est., which houses both the Moto Femmes and the new Moto Hommes brand for men. However, the showroom is still your one-stop shop for motorcycle gear for women in Melbourne. Stop by and pick up a pair of stylish and protective leggings, jeans and overalls and anything else you may need before hopping on your bike and heading out for a ride.

If you can’t make it in person, you can shop online through their website which is also home to blogs that share stories of women motorcyclists from around the world as well as tips to educate riders on best practices.