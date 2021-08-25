Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Mottainai

For those of you who like your ride old-school, look no further than Mottainai. Located in Northcote, Emile and the guys are all about restoring, rebuilding and customising bikes that have clocked up the clicks. The friendly staff here shares your passion of everything retro and are dedicated to making your beloved two-wheeler look its absolute best. With full servicing and restoration on offer.

Address: 12/148 Arthurton Rd
Northcote
Melbourne
3070
Price: $150-$300
Contact:
vintagebikesmelbourne.wordpress.com Call Venue 0478 821 208
Opening hours: By appointment
