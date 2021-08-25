Mottainai
Time Out says
For those of you who like your ride old-school, look no further than Mottainai. Located in Northcote, Emile and the guys are all about restoring, rebuilding and customising bikes that have clocked up the clicks. The friendly staff here shares your passion of everything retro and are dedicated to making your beloved two-wheeler look its absolute best. With full servicing and restoration on offer.
Details
|Address:
|
12/148 Arthurton Rd
Northcote
Melbourne
3070
|Price:
|$150-$300
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|By appointment