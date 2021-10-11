Neel Loves Curls

If you're curly-haired and have had your fair share of bad cuts, try this curl guru in Fitzroy instead

If you're a curly-haired person, you know that not any old hairdresser can cut curls properly, and you've probably experienced more than your fair share of bad haircuts. The good news is that Neel is the curl guru. In fact, that's all he does – his salon doesn't cater for our straight-haired compadres. Neel knows how to tame frizz and give a curly cut that leaves you with manageable ringlets rather than an unruly mop. He also supplies the gear you need to replicate a good curl at home.