Shop thoughtful, ethical and sustainable presents for your friends at this cute shop on Bridge Road

'Pookipoiga' is a Finnish word that translates to 'little washer boy,' and the phrase is commonly used to refer to clothes pegs. Yes, you'll find clothes pegs of all kinds at this little shop on Bridge Road. But you'll also find a wide assortment of goodies ranging from homewares and jewellery to chocolates and cookbooks. There's a little bit of everything here, making it the perfect place to shop for gifts for everyone in your life. If you get a little overwhelmed looking at all of the options, Pookipoiga also offers ready-made gift packs to make your life easier.