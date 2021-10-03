Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Pookipoiga

Pookipoiga

Shopping, Gifts Richmond
The exterior of Pookipoiga gift shop.
Photograph: Pookipoiga

Time Out says

Shop thoughtful, ethical and sustainable presents for your friends at this cute shop on Bridge Road

'Pookipoiga' is a Finnish word that translates to 'little washer boy,' and the phrase is commonly used to refer to clothes pegs. Yes, you'll find clothes pegs of all kinds at this little shop on Bridge Road. But you'll also find a wide assortment of goodies ranging from homewares and jewellery to chocolates and cookbooks. There's a little bit of everything here, making it the perfect place to shop for gifts for everyone in your life. If you get a little overwhelmed looking at all of the options, Pookipoiga also offers ready-made gift packs to make your life easier. 

 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 64 Bridge Road
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
Contact:
www.pookipoiga.com Call Venue (03) 8589 4317
Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 10am-4pm. Thu 10am-5.30pm, Fri 11am-5.30pm, Sat 10am-4pm
You may also like