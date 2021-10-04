This little toy shop has been putting smiles on faces for nearly six decades

Generations of families have perused the products at this little toy store on Lygon Street since 1965. Here you'll find beautiful, sustainable and durable toys from all over the world that are guaranteed to put a smile on a child's face. Poppyshop has products for people of all ages, including bath toys for toddlers and chemistry kits for kids and teens. And if you're thinking a toy store won't have anything adults would be interested in, you'd be wrong. The shelves are also stocked with things like journals, candles and assorted homewares.