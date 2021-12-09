Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Queen Victoria Night Market

The Queen Victoria Night Market

Things to do, Markets Queen Victoria Market , Melbourne Wednesday January 5 2022 - Wednesday April 6 2022
Two men holding food from the Queen Victoria Market.
Two women dancing on pavement with a crowd watching.
An aerial shot of Queen Victoria Market at night, with crowds of people inside.
A woman holding a cardboard container with a lobster roll inside.
A shot with Queen Vic Market in the background and a few seated patrons in the foreground.
A ground-level shot of crowds wandering through Queen Victoria Market.
After a two-year hiatus, the beloved series of summer markets at Queen Vic Market is making a triumphant return

After a two-year hiatus, the popular Summer Night Market will return to the open-air sheds of the Queen Victoria Market on January 5 for a 13-week season. What could be better than spending a balmy summer night filling your belly and quenching your thirst from a selection of global street food stalls, carts, trucks and festival bars?

Bring several mates so that you can try a little bit of everything, including the famous halloumi chips by the Cypriot Kitchen, the smoky barbecued meats by Bigger Than Texas, melted raclette by Frencheese and mouth-watering flavoured doughnuts by Taki's Balls. Wet your whistle with freshly pressed sugarcane juice from Coconut Hub or a cheeky Apple Strawberry Mojito from Antagonist Spirits

On top of food and drink, there will also be heaps of shops and activities on offer. Drop by the Spirit Zone, a designated space featuring some of Melbourne's leading clairvoyants, fortune tellers and psychics, or shop goodies from local and independent artisans. Book lovers can explore new and pre-loved books and records in the Book Nook. You can also expect live music each week across a DJ stage on Queen Street and an acoustic stage in the sheds.

With free entry and a convenient location in the heart of the city, it's the perfect stop for unwinding after a long day at work or having an easy catch up with friends. Head to the QVM website for more information. 

Details
Event website: http://summernightmarket.com.au
Venue name: Queen Victoria Market
Address: Cnr Elizabeth & Therry Sts
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff
Price: Free

Dates And Times
