After a two-year hiatus, the popular Summer Night Market will return to the open-air sheds of the Queen Victoria Market on January 5 for a 13-week season. What could be better than spending a balmy summer night filling your belly and quenching your thirst from a selection of global street food stalls, carts, trucks and festival bars?

Bring several mates so that you can try a little bit of everything, including the famous halloumi chips by the Cypriot Kitchen, the smoky barbecued meats by Bigger Than Texas, melted raclette by Frencheese and mouth-watering flavoured doughnuts by Taki's Balls. Wet your whistle with freshly pressed sugarcane juice from Coconut Hub or a cheeky Apple Strawberry Mojito from Antagonist Spirits.

On top of food and drink, there will also be heaps of shops and activities on offer. Drop by the Spirit Zone, a designated space featuring some of Melbourne's leading clairvoyants, fortune tellers and psychics, or shop goodies from local and independent artisans. Book lovers can explore new and pre-loved books and records in the Book Nook. You can also expect live music each week across a DJ stage on Queen Street and an acoustic stage in the sheds.

With free entry and a convenient location in the heart of the city, it's the perfect stop for unwinding after a long day at work or having an easy catch up with friends. Head to the QVM website for more information.