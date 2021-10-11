Rare Earth Hair
Time Out says
Get your hair cut and styled using environmentally-friendly products and treatments
This Prahran salon uses naturally-derived Aveda hair products to give you the healthiest and most environmentally-friendly hair and make-up treatment you've ever had. Every service includes a relaxing sensory journey, an expert consultation, a hair cleanse and condition, and refreshments from the complimentary beverage menu. Sit back and relax as you get your hair cut, styled and coloured.
Details
|Address:
|
184 Commercial Rd
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Tue 10am-5pm; Wed 10am-8pm; Thu 10am-9pm; Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9am-5pm