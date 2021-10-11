Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Rare Earth Hair

Shopping Prahran
Get your hair cut and styled using environmentally-friendly products and treatments

This Prahran salon uses naturally-derived Aveda hair products to give you the healthiest and most environmentally-friendly hair and make-up treatment you've ever had. Every service includes a relaxing sensory journey, an expert consultation, a hair cleanse and condition, and refreshments from the complimentary beverage menu. Sit back and relax as you get your hair cut, styled and coloured.

Address: 184 Commercial Rd
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.rareearthhair.com.au Call Venue 03 9510 7447
Opening hours: Tue 10am-5pm; Wed 10am-8pm; Thu 10am-9pm; Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9am-5pm
