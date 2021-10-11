Get your hair cut and styled using environmentally-friendly products and treatments

This Prahran salon uses naturally-derived Aveda hair products to give you the healthiest and most environmentally-friendly hair and make-up treatment you've ever had. Every service includes a relaxing sensory journey, an expert consultation, a hair cleanse and condition, and refreshments from the complimentary beverage menu. Sit back and relax as you get your hair cut, styled and coloured.