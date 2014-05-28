Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Rubi Hair

For the ultimate salon experience, try this salon in Richmond

Since opening its doors in 2012, Rubi Hair has cemented itself as the place to go for the ultimate salon experience. On top of standard cuts and colouring services, the studio offers a range of keratin treatments as well as several luxurious makeup packages. Pricing is based on the experience level of the hairdresser you choose. 

Address: 234 Bridge Road
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
www.rubihair.com Call Venue 03 9917 2715
Opening hours: Tue 10am-8pm; Wed & Thu, 9am-8pm; Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 8.30am-4pm
