Rubi Hair
For the ultimate salon experience, try this salon in Richmond
Since opening its doors in 2012, Rubi Hair has cemented itself as the place to go for the ultimate salon experience. On top of standard cuts and colouring services, the studio offers a range of keratin treatments as well as several luxurious makeup packages. Pricing is based on the experience level of the hairdresser you choose.
234 Bridge Road
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
|Tue 10am-8pm; Wed & Thu, 9am-8pm; Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 8.30am-4pm