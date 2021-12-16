Shop fine jewellery and get your ears pierced in exactly the right spot at this luxe CBD shop

Sydney-based jewellery practice Sarah and Sebastian opened its second Victorian location in the Crossley Street laneway, so those in the CBD don't have to travel to Armadale to get the latest in luxe pieces. Past the white-and-green tiled facade you'll find an elongated space with raw, exposed brickwork walls filled with metal and glass displays that showcase the brand's signature fine jewellery collection.

Designers Sarah Munro and Robert Sebastian Grynkofki launched this jewellery practice in 2012, and it has since been featured in publications like Vogue, Marie Claire and GQ. The designs are inspired by the natural world and European architecture, and the range features a lot of delicate bracelets, necklaces and rings that are perfect for layering.

You can also get your ears pieced here with the brand's 'Ear Alchemy' experience, where knowledgeable staff will help determine the best place for some new bling based on your ear's individual anatomy. Plan out your perfect ear-piercing arrangement, choosing from a range of fine 18-karat gold and diamond earrings.