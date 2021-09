Local jeweller Seb Brown makes handcrafted unisex jewellery from recycled metals and conflict-free gemstones

Seb Brown founded his Melbourne studio in 2009, and he has been making handcrafted unisex jewellery made from recycled and reclaimed silver and gold since. When gemstones are used, they are always conflict-free. Shop Neapolitan rings and serpentine necklaces, or if you have something particular in mind the studio offers a bespoke jewellery service.