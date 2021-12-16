You might not know the name Shannon Martinez, but if you're vegan and live in Melbourne, we bet you've heard of her businesses Smith & Daughters and Smith & Deli.

After eight years of providing Melburnians with take-away vegan treats at Smith & Deli and sit down meals at Smith & Daughter, Martinez is merging the two locations in a 500-square-metre space in Collingwood.

This is the first time that the businesses will combine and they are doing so in a venue that Martinez hopes will become one of the largest vegan food hubs in the world. The venue will be divided into a deli with cafe-style seating, a large production kitchen, a grocery store and an elevated restaurant.

The recently-opened deli offers ready-to-go meals, a deli providore, the vegan delights that Smith & Deli is known for and Smith & Deli dining. The new location includes 30 seats, tables and benches where Smith & Deli customers are able to sit and eat their deli plates that include a main, two sides, a dessert and a drink. Customers can make their selections from Smith & Deli's cafeteria-style serving station. The deli will also be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to eat in or take-away.

The production kitchen features glass-frontage that was designed to help dispel the myths about vegan food being heavily processed. Sit back and watch the chefs at work while you eat.

The restaurant will open in early 2022 and will reportedly offer an elevated vegan dining experience with a touch of glamour.

Keep up to date with the launch of the Smith & Daughters restaurant via the website.

