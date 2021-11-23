This second-hand shop located just opposite Dejour Jeans carries pre-loved vintage and contemporary clothing

When you pop into your local Savers or Vinnies, it's a bit of a hodgepodge of unwanted garments that you have to sift through in the hopes of finding treasure. There are certainly times when you walk out as empty-handed as when you walked in. Maddie Berrill opened Still Good Recycled in 2018 as a more tightly curated second-hand and vintage shop filled almost entirely with stock that she has picked out.

She's stocked the shelves and racks with a range of styles from the 60s all the way through to contemporary pieces from the 2000s and 2010s. Think everything from long velvet jackets and corduroy jumpers to shiny shift dresses and neon mini skirts.

Berrill hopes that her store can help extend the life of clothing and reduce the impact that the fashion industry has on the future of our planet. Pop in to explore and breathe some life into some pre-loved garments.