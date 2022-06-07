Time Out says

Running along St Kilda Road between Hamer Hall and Melbourne's iconic spire, the Sunday Market at Arts Centre is a firm city favourite. Local designers and artisans come together every Sunday to spruik their wares, and often are joined by some delicious food vendors to keep the punters buzzing.

Focusing on the local makers scene, everything on offer is produced in Melbourne, so you'll be sure to find a beautiful gift or something to take home for yourself from the various stalls filled with jewellery, art, clothing, gifts and homewares.

The Sunday Market at Arts Centre is held every Sunday from 10am-4pm.

