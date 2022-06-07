Melbourne
Sunday Market at Arts Centre

  • Shopping
  • Southbank
Two women look at artworks in an outdoor market
Photograph: Arts Centre Melbourne
Time Out says

A firm favourite for those seeking Melburnian makers

Running along St Kilda Road between Hamer Hall and Melbourne's iconic spire, the Sunday Market at Arts Centre is a firm city favourite. Local designers and artisans come together every Sunday to spruik their wares, and often are joined by some delicious food vendors to keep the punters buzzing.

Focusing on the local makers scene, everything on offer is produced in Melbourne, so you'll be sure to find a beautiful gift or something to take home for yourself from the various stalls filled with jewellery, art, clothing, gifts and homewares.

The Sunday Market at Arts Centre is held every Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Love a good market? Here are our faves in Melbourne.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/visit/sunday-market
Opening hours:
Sun 10am-4pm
