These two sisters want to turn your nails into works of art

Sisters Rohani and Rosalie Osman come from a background in fine art, textiles, animation and illustration, and they decided to put those talents to work on the micro canvases that are your fingernails. They came back from a trip to London with a suitcase full of nail polish and began their Super Rad Nail Sisters empire. If you're after patterns and designs that are a bit wacky and bold, get your nails done by this fabulous duo.