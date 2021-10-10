Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Super Rad Nail Sisters

Shopping Fitzroy
These two sisters want to turn your nails into works of art

Sisters Rohani and Rosalie Osman come from a background in fine art, textiles, animation and illustration, and they decided to put those talents to work on the micro canvases that are your fingernails. They came back from a trip to London with a suitcase full of nail polish and began their Super Rad Nail Sisters empire. If you're after patterns and designs that are a bit wacky and bold, get your nails done by this fabulous duo. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Level 1/121 Brunswick St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
thesuperradnailsisters.com Call Venue 0450 977 349
Opening hours: Tue-Thu 10am-8pm, Fri 10am-7pm, Sat 10am-5pm
