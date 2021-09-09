Melbourne
Woman in burgundy maxi dress from the Iconic
Photograph: Lacey-Jade Christie

The best online plus-size clothing brands in Australia

Whether you're looking for work clothes, casual clothes or just that perfect pair of jeans, these brands have you covered

Written by
Lacey-Jade Christie
Finding cute plus-size fashion is no easy task. You can go to shop after shop, scour rack after rack and still come up empty. But that does not mean there are no stylish plus-size options out there, if you know where to look.

Australia is full of small businesses and local designers offering plus-size options for every occasion, but shop frontage is expensive and being stocked in mainstream stores just isn’t possible for many brands. Where can you find these brands? Online.

I know online shopping is a daunting thought for many people, especially if you’ve had negative experiences before. But I’m here to tell you that you can do it. You just need a tape measure and this handy guide of Australian-based plus size brands.

Why the tape measure? Because the sizing of clothes across brands is inconsistent. So it’s time to ditch the number on the tag and pay closer attention to the size chart. Do yourself a favour; take your measurements, write them down somewhere handy and use them to choose your clothes from now on. Ignore the number on the tag. It has no moral value.

The Iconic
Photograph: Lacey-Jade Christie

The Iconic

A thriving fashion hub, the Iconic is home to some of my favourite plus-size brands including Atmos and Here, Sunday in the City and Missguided. You can get everything from jeans to underwear to blazers to going-out dresses. The bonus of shopping on the Iconic's website is that you can style a whole outfit there: find your dress, then some shoes and a handbag and you’re all set.

Forever New Curve
Photograph: Forever New

Forever New Curve

Forever New Curve is my go-to for casual workwear, cocktail wear and anything soft and feminine. The largest size being a 22 might be off-putting, but it is a very generous fit and will fit a size 24 in most cases. A classic lesson in going by your measurements and not the number on the tag.

Nyata
Photograph: Nyata

Nyata

If bold prints (that aren’t lame or gross) are what you’re after, then Nyata is where you need to go. Founded in 2014, Nyata is one of the most size inclusive fashion brands in Australia, and it stocks up to a size 30. Although Nyatas HQ is in Geelong, all of the pieces are ethically manufactured in Bali. Plus-size, ethically made fashion is really hard to come by, so Nyata is already ahead of the game. 

 

You + All
Photograph: Lacey-Jade Christie

You + All

Sister brand of Ally Fashion, You + All has that boho look on lock, with a few work-appropriate tops and dresses added into the mix. The brand sells sizes up to a 24, the pricing is reasonable, and the styles are on trend. The brand has recently updated its exchange policy too. Previously you could only return clothes by going to an Ally Fashion store, but now you can post them back for free at your local AusPost.

Hope and Harvest
Photograph: Hope and Harvest

Hope and Harvest

Named one of the top plus-size brands in the world by Madison Plus NYC and Essence Magazine, Hope and Harvest is a Melbourne-Based brand run by owner and designer Harvest Powell. Creating everything from knits to denim and the comfiest palazzo pants, Hope and Harvest is a hidden gem. And the sizes go up to a size 26.

Vagaray
Photograph: Vagary

Vagaray

Vagary is a label that prides itself on creating patterns for clothes with all bodies in mind, and it shows. Stocking up to a size 26, Vagary is the epitome of luxe boho fashion. Vagary releases a new collection every few months - they always sell out and rarely repeat a run, so make sure you set a reminder when the next line drops so you don't miss out.

Harlow
Photograph: Harlow

Harlow

If some premium quality fashion is what you’re looking for then Harlow is where you need to go. Made in Australia and based in Melbourne, Harlow sells fashion made to last a lifetime, not just a season. A size 26 is the brand's largest size and it’s a generous fit. If you’re looking for the ultimate power suit check out the Tuxedo Pants and Last Dance Waterfall Jacket.

Best and Less
Photograph: Lacey-Jade Christie

Best and Less

Best and Less is really doing something right at the moment, particularly when it comes to jeans. The brand sells good basics at a really affordable price, which is something the plus-size community has been screaming out for for years. Best and Less goes up to a size 26, and although the brand's jeans are a little on the smaller side, it's easy to find your perfect fit with the Denim Style Guide.

17 Sundays
Photograph: 17 Sundays

17 Sundays

Amazing quality streetwear and basics live at 17 Sundays. The jeans are also the best quality jeans I have ever worn in my life. Being a homegrown Australian label, 17 Sundays takes inspiration from Australian cities, beaches and life in general. You can tell how passionate the designers here are by the quality of their clothes, which go up to a size 26.

The Curve Project
Photograph: The Curve Project

The Curve Project

The Curve Project is home to five labels including the Poetic Gypsy, Pink Dusk and Indigo Tonic. Each brand features its own aesthetic, from boho to streetwear to rock chic. There really is something for everyone. The sizes listed are up to a 22 but check your measurements because the sizing is quite generous.

With all of these options you have no excuse not to step outside of your comfort zone and treat yourself to a new outfit. Happy shopping.

