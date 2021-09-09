The best online plus-size clothing brands in Australia

Whether you're looking for work clothes, casual clothes or just that perfect pair of jeans, these brands have you covered

Finding cute plus-size fashion is no easy task. You can go to shop after shop, scour rack after rack and still come up empty. But that does not mean there are no stylish plus-size options out there, if you know where to look.

Australia is full of small businesses and local designers offering plus-size options for every occasion, but shop frontage is expensive and being stocked in mainstream stores just isn’t possible for many brands. Where can you find these brands? Online.

I know online shopping is a daunting thought for many people, especially if you’ve had negative experiences before. But I’m here to tell you that you can do it. You just need a tape measure and this handy guide of Australian-based plus size brands.

Why the tape measure? Because the sizing of clothes across brands is inconsistent. So it’s time to ditch the number on the tag and pay closer attention to the size chart. Do yourself a favour; take your measurements, write them down somewhere handy and use them to choose your clothes from now on. Ignore the number on the tag. It has no moral value.