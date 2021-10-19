Melbourne
Red and black sneakers from Concrete Jungle
Photograph: Concrete Jungle

The best sneaker stores in Melbourne

If you want to get some flash kicks, these are the places you need to know about

Written by YO MAFIA
There’s nothing more dangerous than looking for the dopest sneakers in town, and you best believe Melbourne has some of the most exclusive and eclectic options when it comes to heat for your feet. We’ve compiled a concise list of ten top spots that offer the best experiences, online and in person, to cop your next pair of kicks, guaranteed to leave you feeling funky fresh on your next daily walk, outdoor gathering or night out on the town. From ladies-only to holy grails, limited editions to one of ones, there’s something for everyone – so let’s go shopping!

Up There Store
Photograph: Up There Store

Up There Store

Not your regular run-of-the mill sneaker store, Up There has been providing heads with a diverse mix of contemporary street stylings since 2010. While so many stores have come and gone, Up There has remained a steady staple in the scene thanks to three mates with a common vision cultivating a memorable retail experience that has stood the test of time. The shop has a focus on harder-to-find brands and collaborations, and don't miss the monthly overnight lineups in McKillop Lane with crazy collectors fighting to get their mitts on limited-edition drops at retail prices. Up There's online store game is also strong, so you won’t have to get out of your PJs to snag some new kit. Make sure you peep Up There's Instagram for exclusive sneaker content and raffle contests. While you’re, there bookmark Up There Athletics if you’re an avid runner too!

Sole Finess
Photograph: Sole Finess

Sole Finess

Strictly for the honeys, Sole Finess is Australia’s first and only sneaker store catering only to the ladies. An online concept created by the amazing Murata Pajumas way back in 2016, Sole Finess saw a chasm in the market that left a huge demographic of sneaker fiends without access to many of the releases that were dropping in stores nationally.  The idea sparked an empire, and PJ's shopfront has grown from a recently closed brick and mortar on Smith Street to a bigger and better showroom in Collingwood. Or jump online now and snag a sweet pair of kicks.

Kickstw
Photograph: Kickstw

Kickstw

The OG of all consignment stores, Kickstw tapped into a niche market of resellers way back in 2013, with no website, no online store, just two guys with a huge vision and an Instagram account. Fast forward to 2021, the team has expanded from a small warehouse space to their walk-in closet shopfront on Collins Street to a mega-mart of holy grails at the previously occupied Don’t Come Gallery in Royal Arcade. Panoramic walls are lined with literally every new hard to get sneaker release (think Jordan, Yeezy, Nike SB and the list goes on). Add to that rows and rows of toys, collectibles, clothing and more – it’s a must-visit. Or let your fingertips do the walking online now and pick up some epic rare bargains if you dig hard enough. 

Concrete Jungle
Photograph: Concrete Jungle

Concrete Jungle

Harking back to the days of mom and pop sneaker stores of the '80s, Concrete Jungle is a tribute to a time where neighbourhood stores ruled the streets and community was key. Opened in 2015 in its Brunswick location, Concrete Jungle heavily focuses on heritage athletic/sneaker brands and classic silhouettes – adding room for local streetwear designers and brands on rotation. You can also shop online.

Underrated Melbourne
Photograph: Underrated Melbourne

Underrated Melbourne

Maybe there’s something in its humble name, but Underrated Melbourne has been killing the online and IRL game for rare kicks and streetwear since early 2017. Started up by business partners Billy and Rowie as a place where purveyors could stalk shrink-wrapped kicks that once seemed so hard to buy, Underrated went from online to pop-up to physical store – doing the rounds of Camberwell and Highpoint before settling on its recent space in Docklands. From Bape to Yeezy, Supreme to Jordan Dior, all your must-haves are only a click away.

Subtype
Photograph: Subtype

Subtype

Transporting yourself into an underground haven of futuristic backlit neon shelves, stacked to the brim with carefully curated selections of exclusive footwear and clothing, you’ll find the immaculately Instagram-able boutique Subtype store. Founded in Sydney in 2014 and eventually expanding to the cultural hub of Melbourne’s CBD, Subtype combines all elements of street culture into a melting pot of exclusivity, creativity and innovation. Top it off with super sneaky hidden gallery space tucked behind a secret door for emerging art shows, Subtype is a truly immersive retail experience. You can jump online now and get a taste of what the shop has to offer right now. 

Secret Sneaker Store
Photograph: Secret Sneaker

Secret Sneaker Store

If you’re a sucker for a good “how did ya get here” story, Secret Sneaker Store’s owner Edwin delivers the goods travelling the long road to kicksville via a money-draining journey through life coaching. Turning his back on selling intangible products and risking it all via OPS (Other People’s Shoes) Secret Sneaker Store opened its first consignment store in 2017. It now spans three physical locations – Melbourne Central, Chadstone and Sydney – and you’ll find everything from limited-edition Nike Dunks to Yeezy, Jordan, New Balance and more. If you don’t see what you want online, hit the “sourcing” tab and leave the team a message. The team have got your back with all your fantasy footwear needs. 

Supply Store
Photograph: Supply Store

Supply Store

When rumours of a Supply Store Melbourne started circulating around the traps in 2018, the local sneaker scene crossed their toes in the hope they would no longer have to make the pilgrimage to Sydney’s affectionately known “proddy triangle” to cop their latest Bape, Supreme or Stone Island gear. Supply came through with the goods, opening its local laneway store in 2019, and it’s since become a haven for the best hard-to-find kicks and apparel. The only sneaker store down under to carry the coveted Nike Tier Zero account, it’s quickly become a destination spot to cop the best international brands streetwear has to offer. If you want to forgo trying to find a park in the busy CBD, get those trigger fingers flexed on Supply's constantly updated online store.

Feit
Photograph: Feit

Feit

If sustainability and exquisitely handcrafted designs are your jam, then Feit is the footwear choice for you. Founded in 2004 by Aussie brothers Tull and Josh Price, Feit takes the spotlight off volume and excess, with a focus on product integrity and considered design. Each shoe is intricately handmade by a small, selected group of master craftsmen, with attention to detail and natural materials that improve with wear. Having opened a Melbourne store smack bang between lockdowns in November 2020, Feit took a chance to expand its already thriving retail experience in Sydney, New York and San Francisco while simultaneously pivoting extra services online. The brand offers the My Feit repair and refurbishment program, providing leather care and repair. Feit’s online experience is matched only by the brand's awe-inspired showrooms. Cop your one of one design today.

Sneakerboy
Photograph: Sneakerboy

Sneakerboy

Some might say Sneakerboy predicted an online-only world with their innovative business model that seemed so polarising in its beginnings, way back in 2013. But like every good new idea, it sparked a huge trend. With no inventory on site except for a sparse display of high-end sneakers (think Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Balenciaga, Margiela, Dior and beyond), the futuristic fit-out invites customers to drool in their luxury fantasies, making purchasing super easy through their instore app. Once you’re done, you walk out empty handed, only to have shoes delivered directly to your door a few days later. You can now shop from any device anywhere anytime, or make sure to visit the city and Chadstone stores for the full experience.

Or buy from one of these brands

Vans Australia
Photograph: Unsplash/Queens

Vans Australia

From humble beginnings as the shoe of choice for skateboarders in the ‘70s, Vans is now one of the most recognisable (and beloved) footwear brands in the world. And for good reason – these cool kicks are comfy, durable and will earn you some serious street cred. While the low-top Authentic style in black and white is always a winner, you also can’t go wrong with the Old Skool, which was the first Vans shoe to feature the now famous side stripe. Alternatively, check out some of the new collabs, which include a special Pride drop.

Skechers
Photograph: Unsplash/The DK Photography

Skechers

If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you’ll recognise Skechers as the brand behind those super-cool laceless runners that every single kid just had to have. Well, nothing’s changed really, and Skechers are still manufacturing on-trend sneakers that deserve a spot in your wardrobe. So whether you’re after a high-performance running shoe, something with arch support or just a cushy slip-on (that’s right, the no lace thing remains a signature detail), there’s a sneaker to suit you and your footwear requirements. 

Hype DC
Photograph: Unsplash/Aadil Ib3z

Hype DC

Nike and Adidas and Reebok, oh my! You’ll find all of the hottest names in the sneaker biz at Hype DC, which specialises in stocking the latest collections, short-run releases and the timeless faves we all know and wear. It’s the site to shop when you’re after the new Nike Air Force 1s (we are obsessed with this pastel-coloured pair) or need to update your white high-top Converse that are looking pretty tattered. Best of all, there are heaps of shipping options – including four-hour, after hours and Saturday delivery – so you’ll never have to wait too long for your new shoes.

Stylerunner
Photograph: Unsplash/Grailify

Stylerunner

Founded in 2012, Stylerunner has quickly become one of the leading online destinations for luxe, women’s-only sneakers. Combining fashion and fitness, the site boasts an impressive mix of established brands and emerging sportswear labels, plus plenty of female-led collections. Our top picks would have to be the Adidas by Stella McCartney line and the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collab – both feature fun, feminine and functional kicks. Stylerunner's mission is to provide options for women of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities, so with new arrivals landing almost five days a week, your dream shoe could be just a click away.

The Athlete's Foot
Photograph: Unsplash/Malik Skydsgaard

The Athlete's Foot

It doesn’t matter whether you play football or netball, love long distance trail running or prefer to spend your time pumping weights on the gym floor, the Athlete’s Foot has got you covered. As experts in the shoe realm, you’ll be able to browse through a carefully curated selection of premium quality runners from more than 50 brands, including Asics, Brooks and New Balance. But the best part would have to be MyFit Virtual – an online service that allows you to chat with a fitting specialist to discover the right kick for you based on your foot type, shoe history and what kind of regular physical activity you do. 

Platypus
Photograph: Unsplash/The DK Photography

Platypus

Want to know where all the trendsetters and fashion influencers get their kicks from? Platypus, of course. With a smorgasbord of footwear to discover – from brands like Superga, Puma, Lacoste and Saucony – the hardest part is trying to limit yourself to just one (or two!) pairs. And to ensure you stay across the slickest sneaker styles, Platypus even has a ‘trending’ tab that displays all the shoes that are currently topping must-have wishlists everywhere. You can also shop all the must-have accessories – think socks, laces, leather wipes and sneaker cleaner kits.

UGG Express
Photograph: Supplied

UGG Express

That's right. You read that correctly. Australia's favourite creators of slippers you can wear to the shops also make fresh sneakers, slides and sandals. Browse the online store for an unexpected journey beyond the classic UGG boot to find hot pink, fluffy platform slides, Balenciaga-style chunky sneakers and classic leather sandals in a variety of outfit-friendly shades. All of the UGG Express kicks are also super affordable. So whether you want to make a neon statement with zeitgeist surfing slides or find a pair of flats for work you'll find a style that fits your budget.

