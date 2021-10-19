Not your regular run-of-the mill sneaker store, Up There has been providing heads with a diverse mix of contemporary street stylings since 2010. While so many stores have come and gone, Up There has remained a steady staple in the scene thanks to three mates with a common vision cultivating a memorable retail experience that has stood the test of time. The shop has a focus on harder-to-find brands and collaborations, and don't miss the monthly overnight lineups in McKillop Lane with crazy collectors fighting to get their mitts on limited-edition drops at retail prices. Up There's online store game is also strong, so you won’t have to get out of your PJs to snag some new kit. Make sure you peep Up There's Instagram for exclusive sneaker content and raffle contests. While you’re, there bookmark Up There Athletics if you’re an avid runner too!
There’s nothing more dangerous than looking for the dopest sneakers in town, and you best believe Melbourne has some of the most exclusive and eclectic options when it comes to heat for your feet. We’ve compiled a concise list of ten top spots that offer the best experiences, online and in person, to cop your next pair of kicks, guaranteed to leave you feeling funky fresh on your next daily walk, outdoor gathering or night out on the town. From ladies-only to holy grails, limited editions to one of ones, there’s something for everyone – so let’s go shopping!