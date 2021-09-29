This jewellery shop, which is located in the historic art deco Century Building in the CBD, specialises in crafting pieces using Australian sapphires and salt and pepper diamonds. Salt and pepper diamonds are considered the flawed and imperfect relative of standard clear diamonds but these qualities make for interesting, dark and moody pieces. If you have a dream ring in mind, Corky also offers a custom jewellery service.
Best for: dainty rings and rough-hewn necklaces made from opals, sapphires or salt and pepper diamonds
Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Corky Saint Clair website. If you're after custom jewellery, the shop is offering phone consultations during lockdown.
If you love wearing bright and colourful outfits, pick up a piece of jewellery from designer Emily Green. All of the quirky, geometric and multi-coloured pieces are designed and individually handmade by Emily and her team in her Preston studio. Her range of polymer clay rainbow necklaces are perfect gifts for everyone from your little sister to your Mum’s best friend.
Best for: bright and colourful pieces, bold patterns
Julia describes her work as ‘peacefully dark’ and many of her pieces explore mortality in an experimental manner. You'll find rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets designed to look like bone, skulls and wilting roses. On top of being a jeweller, Julia is also a famed taxidermist and sometimes her pieces include materials like hair, bones and taxidermied animals that died of natural causes.
Clea Garrick launched Limedrop in 2006 after finishing her degree in fashion design at Queensland University of Technology. Since then, the brand has established itself as a leading Australian jeweller known for playful earrings and necklaces made from glass beads and sustainably grown rosewood and cherrywood. Every piece is handcrafted in the Melbourne studio and you can also request custom sizes.
Best for: fun and playful floral earrings and necklaces
When you think of friendship jewellery, you probably think of those classic necklaces that are two halves of a heart. While cute, those pieces are pretty childlike and if you're an adult who wants to show off your friendship with a loved one perhaps you're after something a bit more mature. Lucy Folk specialises in playful and ornate macrame friendship bracelets with plated metals. They look like a far more sophisticated version of those string bracelets you might have made at summer camp. You can also shop for earrings, necklaces and rings.
Best for: friendship bracelets and birthstone earrings
One item in particular of Perks and Mini’s is synonymous with Melbourne style, and that would be the Fang Necklace. These were around long before the Twilight explosion, and have been re-released in limited numbers time and time again. They come in gold and silver and have become something of a collector’s item.
Seb Brown founded his Melbourne studio in 2009 where he has been making handcrafted unisex jewellery made from recycled and reclaimed silver and gold. When gemstones are used, they are always conflict-free. Shop Neoapolitan rings and serpentine necklaces, or if you have something particular in mind the studio offers a bespoke jewellery service.
Best for: Neapolitan rings, serpentine earrings and necklaces
Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Seb Brown website. If you're after the custom jewellery service, consults are being done via email during lockdown.
Victoria Mason’s jewellery champions the mundane; everyday household items are shrunk down and recreated as pendants or earrings. Some of her pieces are shaped like cameras, slices of citrus, envelopes, books and ears of corn. If you love jewellery that's on the simpler side of things, you won't find any over-the-top or gaudy pieces here. Instead, you'll find simple stud and half-hoop earrings and pearl drop necklaces.
Best for: simple jewellery, pieces featuring household objects