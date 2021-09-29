This jewellery shop, which is located in the historic art deco Century Building in the CBD, specialises in crafting pieces using Australian sapphires and salt and pepper diamonds. Salt and pepper diamonds are considered the flawed and imperfect relative of standard clear diamonds but these qualities make for interesting, dark and moody pieces. If you have a dream ring in mind, Corky also offers a custom jewellery service.

Best for: dainty rings and rough-hewn necklaces made from opals, sapphires or salt and pepper diamonds

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the Corky Saint Clair website. If you're after custom jewellery, the shop is offering phone consultations during lockdown.