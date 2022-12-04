Time Out says

Now in its tenth year, this annual shopping event arrives just in time for Christmas

The Big Design Market returns to Melbourne for three big days of shopping this December, with over 270 stallholders selling ceramics, jewellery, homewares, clothing, limited-edition art prints, stationery and more.

After a three-year hiatus, this market is set to be its biggest yet, with food and wine experiences, art installations and workshops also added to the itinerary in celebration of its tenth anniversary.

With Christmas just around the corner, the Big Design Market is the perfect one-stop shop to stock up on gifts. Old favourites are joining several new brands in the line-up this year, with Everwear Denim, Hot Haus Glass Studio, Nonna’s Grocer and the Dirt Company all set to make their debut.

Fuel up with some of Australia’s best culinary connoisseurs, including the likes of That’s Amore Cheese, Oriental Teahouse and Pie Thief. Early risers will appreciate Melbourne’s iconic St Ali Coffee, while sweet tooths can indulge in authentic Portuguese tarts from Natas & Co and Billy Van Creamy’s natural ice cream.

An exclusive art installation by Tasmanian Indigenous designer Annie Hay of Pia Designs will cascade from the Royal Exhibition Building’s Great Dome to greet shoppers, who can also get crafty in a series of free star-weaving workshops led by Samoan-Australian artist Maryann Talia Pau to support the One Billion Stars project.

If you’ve got kids in tow, an entertainment zone complete with a jungle gym and creative activities will be sure to keep them busy.

The Big Design Market is a cashless event. It is wheelchair accessible and includes accessible toilets.

