The District Makers Market

A group of people at a makers market sample some chocolates
Photograph: District Docklands
Time Out says

Creative and crafty, this makers market is located within the District Docklands centre

Head to District Docklands shopping centre and wander down to H&M and Uniqlo, where you'll find the District Makers Market, held on the last Sunday of every month from 11am-4pm. Featuring a colourful range of local art, craft, jewellery, fashion, homewares and gifts, it's the perfect spot to pick up something creative.

There's live music and entertainment, as well as a raft of local produce and food stalls to keep you buzzing – plus, it's even dog friendly, as is the whole District Docklands precinct. That's the bonus of a shopping centre that's basically outdoors!

Love a good market? Here are our faves in Melbourne.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
440 Docklands Drive
Docklands
3008
Contact:
www.thedistrictdocklands.com.au/events/the-district-makers-market-4
Opening hours:
Last Sunday of every month, 11am-4pm
