Head to District Docklands shopping centre and wander down to H&M and Uniqlo, where you'll find the District Makers Market, held on the last Sunday of every month from 11am-4pm. Featuring a colourful range of local art, craft, jewellery, fashion, homewares and gifts, it's the perfect spot to pick up something creative.

There's live music and entertainment, as well as a raft of local produce and food stalls to keep you buzzing – plus, it's even dog friendly, as is the whole District Docklands precinct. That's the bonus of a shopping centre that's basically outdoors!

