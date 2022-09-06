Time Out says

The flagship boutique will open in Armadale and take the guesswork out of shopping for new and expecting parents

Shopping can be an overwhelming experience for expecting and first-time parents, and it can be hard knowing what brands and products are best for you and bub. Kate Casey and Phoebe Simmonds created the Memo back in October 2019 to provide a solution to this problem, with an inclusive baby and parenting retail option where new parents could feel connected, educated and confident about their new life with a baby.

Business boomed, as expected, and they’re now on track to open their first bricks-and-mortar store on one of Melbourne’s most coveted shopping destinations along High Street in Armadale.

Designed by renowned Melbourne architecture and interior design firm, Cera Stribley, the space pairs a refined and sophisticated shopping experience with pockets of colour reminiscent of childhood, and is sure to add a fun element to your time spent in the store. From its opening on September 9, the boutique will provide a sanctuary of sorts for parents and parents-to-be to touch and talk about some of the best brands in babywear and wares, including Bunnie Caddie, Minbie, Baby Bjorn and Medela.

The Memo's offering also includes something for friends and family, with an impressive list of gift options from local retailers as well as global brands, including wool blankets from Curio Practice, and pregnancy and nursing teas from Mere Botanicals. The store is also set to be the exclusive stockist of the cult favourite Snoo Smart Sleeper, and the only place you’ll be able to try it out before buying.

It’s not all just products, though. The boutique plans to host in-store masterclasses with industry experts, as well as a range of services to make your post-partum experience that little bit easier, including a gift registry consult, maternity bra fitting, and a ‘pack your hospital bag’ assistant covering all the essentials you’ll need to take with you.

“There is a lot of noise in the baby-sphere and it’s the reason why we started The Memo – parents like us needed a place that served up a curated edit of only the essentials, but with options to cater to price, lifestyle and taste," says Simmonds. "We wanted to deliver a positive experience that would remove the clutter, judgement, confusion and assumed knowledge that was way too prevalent in the baby industry.”

