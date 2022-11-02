Melbourne
A group of five children standing against a pale green wall.
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 8 best places in Melbourne to buy kids' clothes

There's no excuse for dressing your kid like a dork, irrespective of budget

Written by
Tracey Cheung
If you're a busy parent shopping for kids' clothing, it's easy to just turn to the major department stores and retail brands. But on occasions like photoshoots, weddings, parties and more, perhaps you want your child to dress in something a bit more special.

To help you hunt down some one-of-a-kind duds, we've gone ahead and done the research for you and rounded up our city's best proprietors of quality kidswear. In these stores, you will find exclusive and designer pieces, as well as quirky and cheerful prints and designs. The clothing is sure to bring extra joy and brighten your little one's morning while getting dressed.  

Bonus: many of these shops also sell a great range of carefully curated quality toys so you can get some of that gift shopping done while you’re there. 

Melbourne's best shops for kids' clothing

Little Darcy
Photograph: Courtesy of Little Darcy

Little Darcy

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Melbourne

Located in South Melbourne, Little Darcy caters for ages zero to eight, stocking fun and quality clothing as well as toys, furniture, homeware and gifts. It stocks Australian and internationally designed children's wares such as Bergstein boots, Grimm’s wooden toys and shoe brands recommended by podiatrists like Pretty Brave. Filled with wooden items, pastel colours and pretty prints, this store is full of cuteness and softness and its motto is ‘keep it fun.’

Buckets and Spades
Photograph: Cottonbro

Buckets and Spades

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Ashburton

If you are looking for designer or trendy gear for your children, Buckets and Spades prides itself as the premier destination for designer children's fashion. Here, you'll find products from leading Australian and International designers such as Minti, Munster Kids, Huxbaby, Bobo Choses, Mini Rodini, Nature Baby, Tutu Du Monde and BOSS. The Brighton shop has been around since 1996, and since its opening, its been hand-picking high-quality kids' clothing for babies to teenagers. 

Sticky Fingers
Photograph: Joao Perini on Unsplash

Sticky Fingers

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Ashburton

The next time that you're on a trip to the lovely Mount Macedon region, incorporate a visit to Sticky Fingers boutique in nearby Gisborne. Your children will stand out in the adorable pieces you’ll find here, which include standout brands like the Bobux podiatrist-recommended shoes, Oh Flossy! non-toxic children’s make-up brand and the popular Tap A Shape toys that keep kids entertained. Sticky Fingers also has a toy box in the store to keep your little ones entertained while you browse and shop.

Ollies Place
Photograph: Ollies Place Shop

Ollies Place

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Wharf

Ollie’s Place has been around since 2005, and you will find fun, cute, timeless pieces that your children can wear to play in style and comfort. The shop prides itself on high-quality garments, without the high-end price tag. There are several locations across Melbourne, including in South Wharf, Maribyrnong, Broadmeadows and Epping. 

Bonpoint
Photograph: Denafi Sy

Bonpoint

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Malvern East

If you would really like to splash out for your child or for an exclusive type of gift, Bonpoint is the place. Bonpoint’s fashion house was founded in 1975 in Paris and is renowned for its beautiful and luxurious French-chic style pieces. Think merino wool, cashmere, delicate prints and timeless French berets. Bonpoint has stores all over the world but currently Chadstone Shopping Centre is the only location in Australia. It even stocks some beautiful classic pieces for mums too.

Little Nook
Photograph: Pavel Danilyuk

Little Nook

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Mount Eliza

 

Mount Eliza kidswear establishment Little Nook was established in 2016 by a mother-and-daughter team, and it's since become a mainstay for the local community. It supports and stocks local brands and sources brands from overseas, as well as hard-to-find labels. Shelves are stocked with a varied selection of clothing, shoes, toys, books and gifts. 

"We keep a selection of affordable but great quality gifts for kids to gift their friends. We have really special pieces, such as the Banwood bikes/scooters," says Nicole, one of the founders. 

Chalk

Chalk

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Yarraville

Established nearly two decades ago at the site of an old printing factory in Yarraville, Chalkstore stocks clothing for ages ranging from newborns to seven years of age. Most of the stock is local brands, while the toys and homewares are sourced from countries like Germany, France, Denmark and the United States. To give you an idea of what to expect, the range includes products like Flensted baby mobiles, Coconuts helmets and coloured kids' hair chalk that rubs out.

Owner Mick says “Customers love to find something new and different at Chalk," says Mick Pearson. 

The Memo
Photograph: Cera Stribley

The Memo

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Armadale

The Memo is not just a clothing store, but also a space to chat with consultants about your pregnancy journey, the highs and lows of the newborn phase and more. The store stocks clothing suitable for newborns to children up to three years of age and also offers services like bra fittings and newborn checklists. 

 

