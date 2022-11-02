If you're a busy parent shopping for kids' clothing, it's easy to just turn to the major department stores and retail brands. But on occasions like photoshoots, weddings, parties and more, perhaps you want your child to dress in something a bit more special.

To help you hunt down some one-of-a-kind duds, we've gone ahead and done the research for you and rounded up our city's best proprietors of quality kidswear. In these stores, you will find exclusive and designer pieces, as well as quirky and cheerful prints and designs. The clothing is sure to bring extra joy and brighten your little one's morning while getting dressed.

Bonus: many of these shops also sell a great range of carefully curated quality toys so you can get some of that gift shopping done while you’re there.

After some family-friendly fun? Here are the best playgrounds in Melbourne.