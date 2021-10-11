From delicate designs to wacky prints, this salon will make your nails look unique and Insta-worthy

After years of doing nails as a side hustle, Chelsea Bagan founded her own salon in 2010. While you can get classic manicures here, the main draw is the range of detailed nail art you can get on your digits. Chelsea and her team can do anything from delicate constellations and glittery animal prints to microscopic strawberries and detailed lettering. Choose from existing patterns or come up with your own unique and Insta-worthy design.