Owner Colin Gower, a tattoo industry veteran of more than three decades, opened this studio in the heart of Fitzroy, which looks as though it could be an art gallery. When you step inside, you'll be greeted by his friendly bull terrier Splash, whose likeness has been painted onto the side of the building. There's a large open area where the tattoo artists work and a sterilisation room that you can see into, giving you confidence that everything is being done as hygienically as possible. In the back, there's also a dedicated piercing studio. 

Address: 136 Johnston St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
trueaddictiontattoos.com Call Venue (03) 9078 0891
Opening hours: Mon 11am-7pm, Wed & Thu 11am-7pm, Fri & Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm
