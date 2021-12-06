Can a whiskey aged for just three days taste like a whiskey that has been aged for years? We'll let you be the judge.

Mountain Distilling has released a new single malt that could have whiskey lovers divided.

The red gum single malt whiskey utilises technology pioneered by scientists at Monash University that speeds up the aging process. The result? Mountain Distilling has crafted a whiskey in a matter of days that is apparently comparable to mature whiskeys that have been aged for years.

Does whiskey need to be aged for years to have a depth of flavour? According to Michael Harris, the co-founder of Mountain Distilling, the answer is no.

“The process we use mimics barrel aging where temperature and atmospheric changes impact the molecular journey of the spirit - however, we undertake a more active and controlled system to achieve the flavour and structure of an aged spirit much faster,” said Harris.

The Mountain Distilling team worked with Monash University’s associate professor Chris

Thompson and Monash student William Chant to help further develop this thermal-based technology. According to Thompson, they have achieved great results.

Mountain Distillings' red gum single malt was tested against the profiles of whiskeys aged three, ten and 16 years and the results showed that the 'force aged' whiskey contained components normally found in a whiskey that has been aged more than 18 years.

The team at Monash University are excited about what this technology could mean for the future of spirit making. Speeding up the aging process means that distillers can experiment with flavours profiles that might otherwise have been too risky for a traditional distilling method.

The first round of pre-sales has already sold out but the second round is now open, with orders expected in January.

