Your summer barbecue will be next level thanks to this luxe butcher that also houses a cocktail bar

When you think about a butchers shop, the first thing that comes to mind is probably a sparkling white floor, a full glass meat display and a smiling butcher behind the counter. Well, Victor Churchill is missing all of those things (except the smiling butcher).

Walking into Victor Churchill, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you were in a luxe cocktail bar or performance space. Victor Churchill is a butcher, bar and theatrical space all in one.

With floors made of deep green Verde marble and fine copper arches by DiEmme, the space pays homage to the owner's Croatian heritage. Victor Churchill is unlike any butcher we've ever seen before. There's no meat counter: instead, you'll find an open-plan shop front that invites customers to be an active part of the butcher experience.

But what about the meat? Offering only the highest-quality cuts of meat, Victor Churchill has sourced its products from suppliers including the Full-blood Wagyu by Cobungra Station and premium grass-fed Black Angus beef by O’Connor in Gippsland.

Would you believe it if we told you that there was also something for vegans and vegetarians at Victor Churchill? We're talking cocktails.

Walking through the butcher's shop, you'll find a horse-shoe shaped cocktail bar at the back. The bar seats 12 people in an intimate setting so customers and bar-goers alike can enjoy a glass of champagne or a cocktail. A butcher with a cocktail bar sounds peak Melbourne to us.

Victor Churchill is open now and waiting for you. For more information, check out the website.