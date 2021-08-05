Melbourne
Timeout

VB Perfume
Photograph: Supplied

Victoria Bitter has launched a longneck version of its perfume

Get on the beers, or get the beers on you

Written by
Rushani Epa
It's not often one might want to voluntarily exude the smell of alcohol. You might wake up after a big night with severe alcohol breath searching for H20 like a fish out of water, or more often than not your sweater might have copped more of your pint than you. 

But maybe you genuinely enjoy the smell of a cold one so much you want to douse yourself in it Louis XIV-style? For those of you that do, cult classic Victoria Bitter is here to make your dreams come true.

The beer icon launched its own line of perfume adequately called Thirst, A Scent by VB in 2020 and now off the back of its success (who is buying this stuff? Warney, is that you?) its launched a longneck version of the perfume.

So what on earth does a VB perfume smell like you ask? Concocted by the brewers of VB along with Australian perfumers, the scent in question has been created to be a "big, bold scent to help you get straight from the worksite to the pub. Infused with VB's very own hop extract, Thirst is a refreshing combination of bitter citrus and icy aromas with a sweet hoppy accent to finish." Do with that information what you will. 

For those of you looking to try it out for yourself or are seeking a gift for that daddy figure in your life, it's available via Chemist Warehouse for $39.99 a pop. But please, don't drink it. 

Looking to knock back a frothy instead? Check out our guide to the 50 best pubs in Melbourne.

