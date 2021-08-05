Victoria Bitter has launched a longneck version of its perfume

It's not often one might want to voluntarily exude the smell of alcohol. You might wake up after a big night with severe alcohol breath searching for H20 like a fish out of water, or more often than not your sweater might have copped more of your pint than you.

But maybe you genuinely enjoy the smell of a cold one so much you want to douse yourself in it Louis XIV-style? For those of you that do, cult classic Victoria Bitter is here to make your dreams come true.

The beer icon launched its own line of perfume adequately called Thirst, A Scent by VB in 2020 and now off the back of its success (who is buying this stuff? Warney, is that you?) its launched a longneck version of the perfume.

So what on earth does a VB perfume smell like you ask? Concocted by the brewers of VB along with Australian perfumers, the scent in question has been created to be a "big, bold scent to help you get straight from the worksite to the pub. Infused with VB's very own hop extract, Thirst is a refreshing combination of bitter citrus and icy aromas with a sweet hoppy accent to finish." Do with that information what you will.

For those of you looking to try it out for yourself or are seeking a gift for that daddy figure in your life, it's available via Chemist Warehouse for $39.99 a pop. But please, don't drink it.

