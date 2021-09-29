Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Victoria Mason

Victoria Mason

Shopping, Jewellery Cremorne
A hand wearing a set of two simple band rings.
1/2
Photograph: Victoria Mason
A set of stud earrings with colourful stones.
2/2
Photograph: Victoria Mason

Time Out says

This local maker makes beautiful jewellery inspired by everyday household items

Victoria Mason’s jewellery champions the mundane; everyday household items are shrunk down and recreated as pendants or earrings. Some of her pieces are shaped like cameras, slices of citrus, envelopes, books and ears of corn. If you love jewellery that's on the simpler side of things, you won't find any over-the-top or gaudy pieces here. Instead, you'll find rings that are perfect for everyday wear, simple stud and half-hoop earrings and pearl drop necklaces.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 34 Cremorne Street
Cremorne
Melbourne
3121
Contact:
www.victoriamason.com
Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 10am-5pm
You may also like