This local maker makes beautiful jewellery inspired by everyday household items

Victoria Mason’s jewellery champions the mundane; everyday household items are shrunk down and recreated as pendants or earrings. Some of her pieces are shaped like cameras, slices of citrus, envelopes, books and ears of corn. If you love jewellery that's on the simpler side of things, you won't find any over-the-top or gaudy pieces here. Instead, you'll find rings that are perfect for everyday wear, simple stud and half-hoop earrings and pearl drop necklaces.