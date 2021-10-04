Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Watt's Shoe Store

Watt's Shoe Store

Carlton
The exterior of Watt's Shoe Store.
Photograph: Watt's Shoe Store

If you're looking for high-quality shoes, look no further than this family-run store that has been around for a century

Watt's Shoe Store has been on the corner of Lygon and Grattan Streets for over a century now. Originally opened by bespoke bootmaker William Luttgens in 1895, the store was purchased soon after by the Watt family and has been in the family ever since. The store specialises in custom-made orthopaedic footwear, doing repairs and selling high-quality and comfortable shoes. In recognition of the family's contribution to the community, the Melbourne city council named the laneway behind the store Watt Lane. 

Address: 264 Lygon Street
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
wattsshoestore.com.au Call Venue (03) 9663 2805
Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-2pm
