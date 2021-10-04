If you're looking for high-quality shoes, look no further than this family-run store that has been around for a century

Watt's Shoe Store has been on the corner of Lygon and Grattan Streets for over a century now. Originally opened by bespoke bootmaker William Luttgens in 1895, the store was purchased soon after by the Watt family and has been in the family ever since. The store specialises in custom-made orthopaedic footwear, doing repairs and selling high-quality and comfortable shoes. In recognition of the family's contribution to the community, the Melbourne city council named the laneway behind the store Watt Lane.