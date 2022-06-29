Melbourne
Bravehearts 777 Marathon

  • Sport and fitness, Running
  • Albert Park , South Melbourne
A woman running a marathon with other participants.
Photograph: Bravehearts
Time Out says

Get your exercise in and raise money for an organisation that works tirelessly to prevent child sexual abuse

Approximately one in five children experience child sexual abuse, and for more than 25 years, Bravehearts has made it its mission to try and address this devastating social affliction. If you're keen to be part of the solution and support Braveheart's efforts, participate in the annual Bravehearts 777 marathon.

"Over the last eight years, we've had more than 1,800 people run to protect children both nationally or in their own state," says Bravehearts' CEO Alison Geale. "We hope that as many Australians as possible join us in our mission by participating in the marathon."

This year, the marathon will take place in seven cities from June 27 to July 3, and Melburnians will get their shot to participate at Albert Park Lake on June 29. When you register, you can choose between the seven-, 14-, 21- and 42-kilometre distances and pay the corresponding entry fee. These funds, as well as additional funds you can raise from your peers, will go directly towards Bravehearts' mission to provide educational programs, conduct research and lobbying and connect children with specialist counselling and support services.

To register, head to the Bravehearts website.

Want to start training? Here's where to get fit at Melbourne's best gyms.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
fundraise.bravehearts.org.au/register/777state2022/7kmrun
Address:
Albert Park
Albert Rd
South Melbourne
Melbourne
3205
Contact:
131 963

Dates and times

Buy
