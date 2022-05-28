Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

CycleBar Fitzroy

  • Sport and fitness
  • Ashburton
A woman leading an indoor cycling exercise class.
Photograph: CycleBar
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready to rock your body at this premium indoor cycling experience

Had a stressful day? Fancy an exciting and exhilarating fitness experience? CycleBar’s first Melbourne location is opening in Fitzroy from June 9, welcoming anyone who might like the idea of a nightclub atmosphere mixed with a cycling class. 

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand in the world and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts. The 45-minute sessions are designed for all fitness levels, so get ready to unplug, immerse yourself and zone out while working out in a multi-sensory ‘cycle theatre’. 

What makes the CycleBar experience different from other indoor fitness classes? It boils down to the music, the instructors, the metrics and the community. The rooms are equipped with professionally engineered audio, video and lighting technology, and each ride is powered by high-energy playlists that set the pace, pull you in and drive you to ride to the rhythm. The instructors, who are equal parts educators, coaches, motivators and friends, design custom playlists for each class to help you improve your performance and reach your fitness goals.

CycleBar also uses a special technology called CycleStats to measure the six key metrics of your daily and historical performance. After each ride, you’ll receive an email with the results to help track your progress towards your fitness goals. And last but certainly not least, CycleBar has fostered a wonderful community and upbeat atmosphere designed to ensure participants feel safe and motivated to achieve their goals. 

Regardless of which ride class you choose, you can modify a CycleBar ride to your own fitness level. You can even squeeze in an express 30-minute class for those jam-packed days. And in celebration of the grand opening, for a limited time, you can take advantage of a free three-ride pack deal.

For more information and to book your first electrifying ride, visit the CycleBar website.

Want a healthy bev after your workout? Here are the best smoothies in Melbourne.

Written by Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
270 Young Street
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.cyclebar.com.au/location/fitzroy
0447 468 237
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.