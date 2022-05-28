Time Out says

Had a stressful day? Fancy an exciting and exhilarating fitness experience? CycleBar’s first Melbourne location is opening in Fitzroy from June 9, welcoming anyone who might like the idea of a nightclub atmosphere mixed with a cycling class.

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand in the world and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts. The 45-minute sessions are designed for all fitness levels, so get ready to unplug, immerse yourself and zone out while working out in a multi-sensory ‘cycle theatre’.

What makes the CycleBar experience different from other indoor fitness classes? It boils down to the music, the instructors, the metrics and the community. The rooms are equipped with professionally engineered audio, video and lighting technology, and each ride is powered by high-energy playlists that set the pace, pull you in and drive you to ride to the rhythm. The instructors, who are equal parts educators, coaches, motivators and friends, design custom playlists for each class to help you improve your performance and reach your fitness goals.

CycleBar also uses a special technology called CycleStats to measure the six key metrics of your daily and historical performance. After each ride, you’ll receive an email with the results to help track your progress towards your fitness goals. And last but certainly not least, CycleBar has fostered a wonderful community and upbeat atmosphere designed to ensure participants feel safe and motivated to achieve their goals.

Regardless of which ride class you choose, you can modify a CycleBar ride to your own fitness level. You can even squeeze in an express 30-minute class for those jam-packed days. And in celebration of the grand opening, for a limited time, you can take advantage of a free three-ride pack deal.

For more information and to book your first electrifying ride, visit the CycleBar website.

