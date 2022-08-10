Time Out says

After opening its first studio in Northcote back in 2015, Good Vibes Yoga expanded its operation by opening within a vibrant, two-storey heritage building in Collingwood. When you step inside and take in its glass and concrete atrium and granite boulder zen garden, you wouldn't be the first to forget you were still in the heart of one of Melbourne's busiest inner city suburbs.

Sustainability is at the forefront here, with the studio utilising renewable, biodegradable, natural or sustainably sourced materials for the fit-out and provided exercise equipment. Inside are two spacious, purpose-built studios that offer ample fresh air and natural light, and are climate-controlled to a comfortable 23 degrees through hydronic heating.

There are a variety of daily classes on offer to suit yogis of all levels, including high-intensity vinyasa flow practices, relaxing candlelit sessions and slower-paced classes focused on mindfulness. You'll be provided with a clean MandukaPro mat to use in the studio, as well as all of the bolsters, blocks and straps that you'll need for the class. You'll also be offered consent to touch cards, allowing you to easily and privately communicate to your teacher if hands-on assistance is welcome.