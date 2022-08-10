Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Good Vibes Yoga

  • Sport and fitness
  • Collingwood
  1. A light-filled yoga studio with five yoga mats positioned on the floor.
    Photograph: Good Vibes Yoga
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A bright, light-filled lobby for a yoga studio.
    Photograph: Good Vibes Yoga
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A yoga studio featuring a floor with heaps of yoga mats and blocks.
    Photograph: Good Vibes Yoga
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This light-filled and climate-controlled yoga studio in the heart of Collingwood puts sustainability first

After opening its first studio in Northcote back in 2015, Good Vibes Yoga expanded its operation by opening within a vibrant, two-storey heritage building in Collingwood. When you step inside and take in its glass and concrete atrium and granite boulder zen garden, you wouldn't be the first to forget you were still in the heart of one of Melbourne's busiest inner city suburbs.

Sustainability is at the forefront here, with the studio utilising renewable, biodegradable, natural or sustainably sourced materials for the fit-out and provided exercise equipment. Inside are two spacious, purpose-built studios that offer ample fresh air and natural light, and are climate-controlled to a comfortable 23 degrees through hydronic heating.

There are a variety of daily classes on offer to suit yogis of all levels, including high-intensity vinyasa flow practices, relaxing candlelit sessions and slower-paced classes focused on mindfulness. You'll be provided with a clean MandukaPro mat to use in the studio, as well as all of the bolsters, blocks and straps that you'll need for the class. You'll also be offered consent to touch cards, allowing you to easily and privately communicate to your teacher if hands-on assistance is welcome. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
62 Easy St
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
goodvibesyoga.com.au
0493 269 802
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu, 6am-9pm; Fri 6am-8pm; Sat 7.45am-1pm; Sun 7.45am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.