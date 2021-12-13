Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Latitude

Latitude

Sport and fitness Heidelberg West
Latitude trampoline centre
1/3
Photograph: Supplied
Latitude trampoline centre
2/3
Photograph: Supplied
Latitude trampoline centre
3/3
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out says

Reach new heights at this fun indoor trampoline centre

Boasting over an acre of indoor aerial activities, Latitude offers a world of aerial entertainment for little kids and big kids alike. There are over 100 interconnected trampolines, a performance area, a giant airbag, dodgeball courts and basketball lanes in this indoor centre.

After you bounce, go for a round of climbing at Latitude’s rock-climbing walls or tackle the six-section sky-high obstacle course.

There’s fun for the littlest bouncers too with Latitude’s dedicated Kids Zone, designed for kids aged 18 months to five years.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 590 Waterdale Road
Heidelberg West
Melbourne
3081
Price: From $10
Contact:
latitudeair.com Call Venue 1300 123 528
Opening hours: Daily, 10am-6pm
You may also like