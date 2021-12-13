Reach new heights at this fun indoor trampoline centre

Boasting over an acre of indoor aerial activities, Latitude offers a world of aerial entertainment for little kids and big kids alike. There are over 100 interconnected trampolines, a performance area, a giant airbag, dodgeball courts and basketball lanes in this indoor centre.

After you bounce, go for a round of climbing at Latitude’s rock-climbing walls or tackle the six-section sky-high obstacle course.

There’s fun for the littlest bouncers too with Latitude’s dedicated Kids Zone, designed for kids aged 18 months to five years.