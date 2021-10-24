After operating as K-Kore in Port Melbourne since 2017, this studio specialising in Lagree classes is relaunching as MegaMode in a Hardware Lane location. If you're not familiar with Lagree, it's basically Pilates on steroids and has grown in popularity over the last few years. While many workouts encourage you to go faster and up your reps, the MegaMode method encourages you to slow things down while working on one muscle group at a time. This means total body workouts that go for longer and increase your stamina, as well as your strength. To top things off, the studio is heated to 28 degrees making this studio one of the first to combine the Lagree method with heated training. Head to the website to book in for a session.