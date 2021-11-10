Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A hand holding up a smartphone with TodayTix's Moulin Rouge lottery on the screen
Photograph: Supplied

A $30 ticket lottery has been announced for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Budget-savvy fans can see the hotly anticipated musical thanks to a weekly ticket lottery

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

There are fews shows that have been as highly anticipated as Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Opening November 12, 2021, the tragically romantic jukebox musical (based on the celebrated Baz Luhrmann film) has transformed Melbourne's Regent Theatre into a slice of the famous Parisian nightclub, complete with the signature windmill and giant blue elephant. 

It's set to be one of the hottest events to see during 2021 and 2022 – but you don't necessarily need to break the bank to see it. TodayTix (who have long been offering theatre fans economical ways to see their favourite shows) have announced a $30 digital lottery for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Fancy some $30 tickets? All you need to do is download the TodayTix app and enter the draw for Moulin Rouge! The Musical before 1pm every Wednesday. Want to increase your chances of winning? You can share your participation in the digital lottery on social media for additional entries. The winners are then announced between 1pm and 6pm on Wednesdays and will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets for $30 each. 

We spoke to the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the lead up to their grand opening

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.