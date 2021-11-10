There are fews shows that have been as highly anticipated as Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Opening November 12, 2021, the tragically romantic jukebox musical (based on the celebrated Baz Luhrmann film) has transformed Melbourne's Regent Theatre into a slice of the famous Parisian nightclub, complete with the signature windmill and giant blue elephant.

It's set to be one of the hottest events to see during 2021 and 2022 – but you don't necessarily need to break the bank to see it. TodayTix (who have long been offering theatre fans economical ways to see their favourite shows) have announced a $30 digital lottery for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Fancy some $30 tickets? All you need to do is download the TodayTix app and enter the draw for Moulin Rouge! The Musical before 1pm every Wednesday. Want to increase your chances of winning? You can share your participation in the digital lottery on social media for additional entries. The winners are then announced between 1pm and 6pm on Wednesdays and will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets for $30 each.