Shakespeare's plays have undeniably withstood the test of time, and none more so than Macbeth, which is often seen as one of his most 'modern' and accessible works. The gripping tale of a Scottish lord and his ambitious wife, whose lust for power slowly corrupts, captivates audiences with its every turn.



One intriguing twist that has struck audiences is Lady Macbeth's sudden disappearance and later return in a state of madness. Her prolonged absence has not only sparked speculation that parts of the play are missing but has also inspired creative reinterpretations, including a new production by the acclaimed playwright Zinnie Harris.



Renowned for her feminist reinterpretations of classics like A Doll's House and The Duchess of Malfi, the Scotland-based playwright is reimagining the play with Macbeth (An Undoing), where the well-known story is seen from Lady Macbeth's perspective. Premiering at Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre, following successful seasons in Edinburgh, London and New York, this new production reveals a side of the story that you’ve never seen before.



Bojana Novakovic (Love Me) will take the lead as Lady Macbeth, in a return to the stage after a long stint on the screen. Johnny Carr (Five Bedrooms) will play the role of Macbeth, with direction from Matthew Lutton.



Macbeth (An Undoing) will play at Malthouse's Merlyn Theatre from July 5-28. Tickets are now on sale here.