Theatre, Circuses Theatre Works , St Kilda Wednesday November 17 2021 - Saturday November 27 2021
Theatre Works reopens with a complex circus performance homing in on culture in Australia

Missed Theatre Works? Us too – but the St Kilda venue is reopening its doors this November, and Na Djinang Circus has the honour of being the first performance back on stage following lockdown.

The First Nations-led, Melbourne-based circus company is bringing its work Common Dissonance to Theatre Works from November 17, asking us to look for the unity and discord in contemporary Australian culture. How can we believe in both religion and science? Astrology and psychology? And how do Dreamtime stories and songlines that have shaped the understanding of this land for so long (and for many, continue to do so) stand up in a modern, globalized world? 

Common Dissonance stars Na Djinang founder and Waka Waka artist Harley Mann alongside contemporary dancer and circus performer Isabelle Champagne-Chittick. In the work, the two artists seek balance, unity and exchange in a work that combines traditional and contemporary circus styles with Indigenous iconography, ritual and performance.

Event website: https://www.theatreworks.org.au/program/common-dissonance/
