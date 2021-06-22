The inimitable Virginia Gay gender swaps the story of Cyrano de Bergerac in this "achingly romantic" work of theatre

The well-known tale of Cyrano de Bergerac finds new life in Virginia Gay’s gender-swapped adaptation. In Cyrano, the titular character is played by Gay herself, an enigmatic and enchanting wordsmith who falls for Roxanne. True love’s course is made all the bumpier by Roxanne’s attraction to Yan – who despite being less than erudite, somehow starts saying the most beautiful things to her (in reality, the words are Cyrano’s).

MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy describes Gay’s Cyrano as “an absolutely joyous night in the theatre” with music interwoven throughout the production. “I love the idea of slipping the gender of the lead character,” he says. “The drafts I've read so far have brought tears to my eyes; it's so achingly romantic.”

Cyrano premieres to the world at MTC's Southbank Theatre from July 31 to September 4.

