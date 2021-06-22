Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Cyrano

Theatre Southbank Theatre (Melbourne Theatre Company) , Southbank Saturday July 31 2021 - Saturday September 4 2021
Virginia Gay pulls open a red blazer she's wearing to reveal an illustration of a human heart on her chest. Flower illustrations are overlaid on the photo
Photograph: Mark Conlan
The inimitable Virginia Gay gender swaps the story of Cyrano de Bergerac in this "achingly romantic" work of theatre

The well-known tale of Cyrano de Bergerac finds new life in Virginia Gay’s gender-swapped adaptation. In Cyrano, the titular character is played by Gay herself, an enigmatic and enchanting wordsmith who falls for Roxanne. True love’s course is made all the bumpier by Roxanne’s attraction to Yan – who despite being less than erudite, somehow starts saying the most beautiful things to her (in reality, the words are Cyrano’s).

MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy describes Gay’s Cyrano as “an absolutely joyous night in the theatre” with music interwoven throughout the production. “I love the idea of slipping the gender of the lead character,” he says. “The drafts I've read so far have brought tears to my eyes; it's so achingly romantic.”

Cyrano premieres to the world at MTC's Southbank Theatre from July 31 to September 4. 

Details
Event website: https://www.mtc.com.au/plays-and-tickets/whats-on/mtc-2021-act-2/cyrano/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Southbank Theatre (Melbourne Theatre Company)
Address: 140 Southbank Blvd
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price: $53-$116

Dates And Times
