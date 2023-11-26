Time Out says

Directed by Midnight's Pip Mushin, this new heartbreaker of a production will play for a strictly limited season at Chapel Off Chapel

It’s 1963 in San Francisco. On the eve of their deployment to a developing conflict in Vietnam, a gaggle of young Marines embark on one final night of debauchery. But when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets the idealistic waitress Rose Fenny, everything changes, and Eddie’s perspective on life and love evolves as the night draws on.

From Academy Award-winning composers and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) comes Dogfight, a Theatrical production that will be brought to Melbourne audiences at Chapel Off Chapel directed by Pip Mushin (Midnight, the Book of Mormon).

With choreography by Adriana Pannuzzo (Midnight) and musical direction by Timothy John Wilson (Phantom of the Opera), Dogfight is an adaptation of Nancy Savoca’s 1991 film Dogfight, where River Phoenix starred as Eddie Birdlace and Lily Tomlin as Rose.

“Dogfight will take audiences on a journey that will be uplifting, heartfelt and inspiring, whilst at times confronting and said,” said Pip. “Our production explores the complexities of human nature and, ultimately, the redemptive power of love and empathy.”

Dogfight’s leading stars are Daniel Nieborski (Eddie) and Antoinette Davis (Rose). Other cast members include Tristan Sicari, Josh Direen, Maddy Pratt, Josh Ninis, Olivia Linas and more.

Dogfight will play at Chapel Off Chapel in Prahan between November 9 and November 26. For more information, cast list, and to book tickets, visit the Theatrical website here.

