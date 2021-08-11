Embark on a sound-led adventure with Dr AudiYO, a beatboxing clown-turned-superhero

Equipped only with a magical bum bag, beatboxing clown-turned-superhero Dr AudiYO is about to set off on a surreal quest to slay the Beast, a monster who is on a rampage to silence the city. Audience participation is crucial for battling this monster, so book tickets for Dr AudiYO's Giant Adventure at Arts Centre Melbourne from September 21-25.

This production fuses old school clowning and miming techniques with beatboxing by theatremaker and comedian Holly Austin, who plays the titular character. Dr AudiYO made her first appearance in Austin's previous work, Ruby's Wish. After the success of that production, Austin decided she wanted to push the capabilities of looper sound technology further and work on a project that encouraged audiences to play make-believe and engage their imaginations.

Austin has been celebrated for her individuality in theatre-making, unique vocal dexterity and skill as a beatboxer. She has performed with the likes of Martha Wainwright and MC Common and recently appeared in Cyrano by the Melbourne Theatre Company.

Tickets are $28 and you can book them on the Arts Centre Melbourne website.