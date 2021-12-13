The critically acclaimed musical inspired by the songs of Bob Dylan arrives in Melbourne this April

It is a tried and tested bet that a mainstage musical based on the music of a popular recording artist will always guarantee bums in seats. And when that musical comes to Australia with the critical acclaim and adoration of sell-out seasons on the West End and Broadway, you can be sure you’re in for a bona fide hit. Enter Girl From the North Country, a charming stage show based on the songs of a living legend, the great singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Written and directed by multi award-winner Conor McPherson, this production at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre in autumn and packs an all-star cast of local theatre darlings including stage and screen icon and multi-Gold Logie-winner Lisa McCune (King And I, South Pacific), Zahra Newman (The Book of Mormon, Wentworth), Terence Crawford (Escape from Pretoria, 1984), Helen Dallimore (Wicked [London], Legally Blonde) and Helpmann Award-winner, the legendary Peter Carroll.

A story of American life in 1934 Minnesota, Girl From the North Country centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse: the owner, Nick, owes more money than he can ever repay, his wife Elizabeth’s mind is slowly deteriorating, and their daughter Marianne is carrying a child no-one will account for. And, when a preacher selling bibles, and a boxer looking for a comeback turn up in the middle of the night, things start to spiral beyond the point of no return.

Audiences will hear the songs of Bob Dylan reimagined as you’ve never heard them before, including 'Hurricane', 'I Want You', 'Slow Train Coming', 'Lay Lady Lay' and 'Like A Rolling Stone'.

Girl From the North Country plays in Melbourne from April 29. Tickets are available from Wednesday, December 15.