Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The cast of Hamilton in frock coats, standing on boxes on stage
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Here's how to get $10 tickets to the Melbourne production of Hamilton

Want to see the biggest show on Earth for less than the price of a beer?

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

If you're a Ham fan (or a Ham stan?), you'll know Alexander Hamilton is the "ten-dollar founding father without a father". The lyric comes from Hamilton's face on the modern Ameican $10 bill – and that neat bit of wordplay means you might be able to score tickets to the world's hottest show for less than the cost of a pint.

Hamilton offers $10 tickets through a digital lottery, so that those who might also be "young, scrappy and hungry" can get a shot at seeing the show. The digital lottery is known in North America as Ham4Ham, and it continues in Australia. 

The concept of a lottery for cheap tickets was pioneered by smash-hit Broadway show Rent, which was also produced by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Sellers. Seeing Rent for the first time inspired a 17-year-old Lin-Manuel Miranda to go into musical theatre, so the lottery is part of Broadway history.

But enough reminiscing about the Great White Way – how do you get your mitts on tickets?

Timing is crucial: each Friday at 12.01am, a select number of $10 tickets will be released for the next week's performances. Winners are drawn the following Thursday between 1 and 4pm, but you'll only have one hour to claim tickets from the time that you're notified before they're offered to another hopeful. You can enter for one or two seats – and there's absolutely no reason not to enter for two every time and bless your theatre-date-to-be with the show of a lifetime. It's easy to get excited about all this, but don't just enter willy-nilly: winning tickets are non-transferable. If you can’t use your tickets, no one else can, so you'll be depriving someone of the utter magic of seeing Hamilton come to life if you can't attend for some reason.  

To enter, you’ll need to get the TodayTix app on your phone – you can get it on all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

You can find the entry form here. Don't throw away your shot. 

Excited? Here's our review detailing why you absolutely need to see Hamilton.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.