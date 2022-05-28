Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

A deathly ill courtesan and a young man fall head-over-heels in love – but money, reputation and health get in the way of their ill-fated romance. If you guessed Moulin Rouge!, you're close; this is the plot of La Traviata, a 150-year-old opera by Giuseppe Verde that went on to inspire the famed Baz Luhrmann musical. It's rarely out of circulation for Opera Australia, and as an 'old faithful' production, it's always a crowd-pleaser. But in this 2022 revival, lead soprano Stacey Alleaume wears the role of Violetta like a second skin, bringing to life the anguish, cheekiness and joie de vivre of the character.

When the curtains draw open, you'll immediately be immersed in the Belle Époque through set designer Michael Yeargan's lavish recreation of a glamorous party in a Paris salon. The stage is packed with partygoers, but it's not long before all eyes are on Alleaume, whose rich, clear voice conveys Violetta's strength and resilience while battling her illness. Even if you're not familiar with La Traviata, you'll likely recognise the classic drinking song 'Brindisi', sung by Violetta's soon-to-be lover Alfredo Germont (Ho-Yoon Chung). It's made its way into countless pop culture moments, including advertisements and films like The Godfather.

As Alfredo, Chung is persistent, bold and passionate – but while the tone of his singing has superb clarity, in duets with Alleaume, he's often overpowered by the sheer enormity of her voice. Regardless, the pair have strong emotional chemistry, and it's easy to get swept away in their budding romance. Things take a turn in act two when Italian baritone Mario Cassi makes his Melbourne debut as Alfredo's father Giorgio Germont, who essentially acts as the wedge between his son and Violetta's love. Cassi's deep, gravelly voice lends the character gravitas, but he radiates warmth, understanding and fatherly energy through his expressions.

Yeargan masterfully matches the main emotion of each act with his set design; the rich and velvety setting of Violetta's home conveys her hedonism, and the smoky, seedy atmosphere of her rival Flora's home sets the stage for Violetta's furtiveness and Alfredo's betrayal. In bleak moments the set is washed in grey and punctuated by the occasional single falling autumn leaf, or the sudden sparseness of Violetta's once-grand home as she's combatting the final stages of her illness. All of this, combined with the rich costumery by Peter Hall, moody lighting by Nigel Levings and a remarkable cast led by Alleaume, create a truly decadent opera experience that you won't want to miss.

La Traviata is at the Arts Centre until May 28, and you can buy your tickets through the Opera Australia website.

