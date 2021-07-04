Founded in 2017, the MC Showroom is named for owners Miao Mangmang and Craig Bryant. This privately owned and independently run venue combines a black box theatre with a music production suite, making it perfect for hosting any type of creative performance.

Mangmang and Bryant were inspired to open the MC Showroom after taking annual trips to Broadway and West End. Their hope was that this space would inspire artists to be experimental and adventurous.

The venue is located in Prahran just off Chapel Street, and you’ll find events ranging from cabarets, musicals, concerts, stage plays and stand-up comedy shows to creative workshops and drama classes. While the space is small, it makes for a personal and intimate experience and a great setting for small independent productions.