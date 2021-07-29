Malthouse teams up with choreographer Stephanie Lake and actress Pamela Rabe for a sinister journey into the dark

There's something lurking in the darkness beneath Melbourne and it's emerging into the light this spring. Monsters is a new work created in collaboration between Malthouse Theatre and Stephanie Lake, bridging the space between theatre and dance in a gothic performance that will leave you chilled.

Stage and screen actress Pamela Rabe (Wentworth, The Testament of Mary) stars as a woman whose sister has disappeared beneath a sinkhole in Melbourne. As she delves deeper and deeper, she encounters monsters – both figurative and literal – with dancers Olivia McPherson, Jessie Oshodi and Jame Vu Anh Pham portraying the creatures that go bump in the dark.

Monsters is a joint project between Malthouse artistic director Matthew Lutton, choreographer Stephanie Lake and Sydney-based writer Emme Hoy. The production is two years in the making, with the trio intending to create a story that feels like a dream (or possibly a nightmare). Speaking on the work, Lutton says: "We want to welcome audiences back to a live experience that causes the hair to lift on the back of your neck, and the joy of imagining what you see in the dark when the lights are turned off."

With performances of Because the Night still taking place across Malthouse's main building, Monsters will be presented inside the theatre company's construction workshop, which is being converted especially for this production.

Monsters runs from August 30 to September 12. Tickets are available to the public from 9am, August 3, with presale tickets available now by joining the company's Muses and Mates program.