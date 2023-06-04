Melbourne
Once | The Musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • The Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
  1. Once the Musical 2021 Sydney cast
    Photograph: Darlinghurst Theatre/Robert Catto
  2. Once the Musical 2021 Sydney cast
    Photograph: Darlinghurst Theatre/Robert Catto
Time Out says

The multi-award-winning musical returns to Melbourne to make you fall in love all over again

Once is a wildly popular musical film that won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and had a soundtrack that was nominated for a Grammy. The stage musical, based on the film and sharing its soundtrack, went on to pick up more awards: the Olivier Award, Drama Desk awards and Tony Awards. Once, it seems, is almost closer to being an EGOT than Elton John or Bette Midler.

Now, you can soak up that award-winning, stellar songwriting with Darlinghurst Theatre Company's new iteration, coming to Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from September 17 to October 3. 

Once is based on the film written by John Carney with book by Enda Walsh. Music and lyrics are by the film's famously non-actor protagonists Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. This production harnesses the film's solid baseline with additional magic added by director Richard Carroll and with musical direction from Victoria Falconer. Once the Musical is also peppered with dance sequences from the local staging of Hamilton's director Amy Campbell.

If you're unfamiliar, Once follows the journey of a struggling busker who encounters a gifted Czech pianist and they embark on a will-they, won't-they songwriting adventure. The two literally make beautiful music together while surfing a strong romantic undertow as they go. The roles of 'Guy' and 'Girl', originated by Hansard and Irglová are played on stage by Aussie musical theatre legends Toby Francis and Stefanie Caccamo.

Prepare to fall in love with the songs all over again and book your tickets to Once The Musical before they're snatched up by hordes of other romantics. Secure your tix here.

Love theatre? Check out the best theatre, shows and musicals happening in Melbourne this month.

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=ONCE23
Address:
The Comedy Theatre
240 Exhibition St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parliament
Price:
$99-$139
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

