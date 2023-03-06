Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
picture of adelaide fringe
Gluttony 2023_Adelaide Aerial-East Tce entrance

Our highlights of Adelaide Fringe

From Jibber Jabber'ing with comedian Ross Noble to drunken Shakespeare, these are our highlights of Adelaide Fringe 2023

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
Advertising

It’s full steam ahead for Mad March in Adelaide, where revellers are descending in their droves to the largest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere: Adelaide Fringe. 

It’s a magical time to be in Adelaide, with so much to do, see, drink and eat. Take a walk down the buzzing city streets like Rundle and Hutt and see the clusters of cafés, bars and restaurants spring to life with people chortling with laughter. Or watch on as the fire-breathers, plate-spinners, and card-dealing magicians punctuate the pavements with their talent. 

Get gorging at the Fringe hub Gluttony in Rhymill Park, home to a variety of worldwide flavours which you can tuck into by the emerald lake. And then there’s the electric Garden of Unearthly Delights, another Fringe hub which remains unrivalled as one of Australia’s best festival precincts with its merry-go-round of performance venues, bars, carnival rides, and market stalls.  

In stringing together over 60000 artists in over 300 venues, Adelaide Fringe collectively stages more than a whopping 1200 shows. Stretching from Whyalla across the state to Naracoorte, the city is currently bursting at the seams with cabaret, theatre, comedy, circus, music, visual arts, workshops and more. 

We were lucky enough to attend some of Adelaide Fringe this year (alas, we only had 24hrs), and here are some of our highlights from 2023. While it is curtains up for some of these shows, there are still plenty of things to catch before the Fringe is over on March 19 – you can find the full programme here.

Can't make it to Adelaide this year? Bide your time with our guide to the festivals happening in the next few months.

Adelaide fringe festival highlights

Ross Nobble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree
Photograph: Supplied / Tess O'Loughlin Publicity

Ross Nobble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree


Ross Noble has a milestone to celebrate. This year marks the comedian's 21st solo stand-up tour, and so he has invited fringegoers to join him for an evening of inspired nonsense; the sort that has cemented him as overlord of freewheeling stand-up.

If you find yourself curious about what Jibber Jabber Jamboree is about, don’t bother; trying to put Noble in a box is like trying to put a leash on a cat – best untamed. Watch the award-winning English comedian as he takes to random tangents like a sport, bouncing off the audience's energy before he somersaults back to some semblance of rationality. Total comedic gymnastics.

Read more
Come Together – The Beatles Rock Show
Peter Tea

Come Together – The Beatles Rock Show

There are tribute bands that belong in crusty pubs, and there are tribute bands that take to the stage as if they were born for it; Come Together - The Beatles Rock Show is the latter.

Expect an uplifting performance of all the Beatles classics where this boisterous tribute band had us immersed in the hit songs of yesterday. The powerhouse vocalist and musician Rachel Vidoni is captain of this yellow submarine and along with her faultless backing vocalists, gave soulfully-charged adaptations of everything from ‘Come Together’, ‘Help!’ and ‘Hey Jude.’

The performance is enlivened by rousing choreography – by Rachel Dulski and Maddie MacArthur – that will leave you tapping and miming along for the whole hour.

Read more
Advertising
Millicent Sarre is Opinionated
Supplied

Millicent Sarre is Opinionated

The cabaret-comedic powerhouse Millicent Sarre has opinions, and, lucky for us, she’s not afraid to share – or sing – them. Expect an hour-long mishmash of stand-up comedy, poignant social commentary and original songs from Sarre, who delves into the trials and tribulations of being a woman in the 21st century.

Any topic is up for grabs for the self-coined “professional feminist”, who tackles everything from the pay gap, internalised misogyny to body image with her wonderfully sardonic sense of humour. A sing-to-action that needs to be heard.

Read more
Sh!t Faced Shakespeare
Supplied

Sh!t Faced Shakespeare

To be drunk or not to be drunk: that is the million-pound question. If only William Shakespeare were alive today to see Sh!t Faced Shakespeare, a smash-hit production which pairs the writer’s prose with a totally intoxicated lead actor.

The show changes each night when a different cast member is nominated as a resident drunk, which guarantees a wonderfully chaotic and original show each and every time. Having sold over half a million tickets worldwide, this romp of a show returns to Adelaide Fringe to help you enjoy Shakespeare – responsibly. 

Read more
Advertising
Smashed – The Brunch Party
Jacinta Oaten

Smashed – The Brunch Party

If you find yourself cursed with a bout of Fringe-induced fatigue and need a kick into gear, look no further than the “femme-tastic brunch extravaganza” Smashed - The Brunch Party. Grab a mimosa and tuck into some eggs as you watch a merry–go–round of performances, from gravity-defying circus and risque cabaret to exquisite drag.

The ringleader of the show - Jazida – is totally mesmerising, and her closing Bloody Mary-inspired burlesque performance is as hot as a pitcher jug of Tabasco.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!