It’s full steam ahead for Mad March in Adelaide, where revellers are descending in their droves to the largest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere: Adelaide Fringe.

It’s a magical time to be in Adelaide, with so much to do, see, drink and eat. Take a walk down the buzzing city streets like Rundle and Hutt and see the clusters of cafés, bars and restaurants spring to life with people chortling with laughter. Or watch on as the fire-breathers, plate-spinners, and card-dealing magicians punctuate the pavements with their talent.

Get gorging at the Fringe hub Gluttony in Rhymill Park, home to a variety of worldwide flavours which you can tuck into by the emerald lake. And then there’s the electric Garden of Unearthly Delights, another Fringe hub which remains unrivalled as one of Australia’s best festival precincts with its merry-go-round of performance venues, bars, carnival rides, and market stalls.

In stringing together over 60000 artists in over 300 venues, Adelaide Fringe collectively stages more than a whopping 1200 shows. Stretching from Whyalla across the state to Naracoorte, the city is currently bursting at the seams with cabaret, theatre, comedy, circus, music, visual arts, workshops and more.

We were lucky enough to attend some of Adelaide Fringe this year (alas, we only had 24hrs), and here are some of our highlights from 2023. While it is curtains up for some of these shows, there are still plenty of things to catch before the Fringe is over on March 19 – you can find the full programme here.

