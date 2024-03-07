Time Out says

If you know exactly how many minutes are in a year (it's 525,600, in case you were wondering), then you'll be very excited to read these words: Rent is coming to Melbourne.

A new production of the legendary '90s rock musical will land here in 2024 as part of a national tour, the first since 1998. It'll be hitting the State Theatre stage at Arts Centre Melbourne from February 17 to March 7. While we've been treated to smaller productions of the classic show over the years, we're super keen to see a large-scale spectacle come to life.

The multi-Tony Award-winning show, written by Jonathan Larson, follows a close-knit community of artists living in New York City's East Village as they navigate the joyous highs and crushing lows in an unrelenting city.

Featuring catchy hits like 'Seasons of Love', 'Take Me or Leave Me' and 'La Vie Bohème', Rent is a rollercoaster of a musical that will have you gripping your sides with laughter and dancing in your seat, before wiping away tears during truly poignant theatrical moments.

The musical explores themes of poverty, addiction, relationships and queerness, set during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As you may garner from the title, one of the focal topics is the struggle that young people face under the weight of trying to afford to live — something many of us can probably relate to at the moment. But ultimately, the musical is a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

Rent first opened off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, but tragically, he never saw the impact of the musical – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public. The smash-hit show has since been performed all over the world ever since.

“Rent is the musical of the 1990s and the early-aughts but it has proved itself timeless," says producer Lauren Peters. "The characters who live in the East Village of 1990s New York navigate that which resonates so deeply with us in Australia in 2024: cost of living pressures, the threat of preventable disease, the subtle feeling that all the ways in which we can now communicate belie our disconnection.

"And all of this sounds terribly heavy, but Rent somehow takes all this and turns it into a joyous celebration of connection, chosen family and life itself."

The Rent national tour will kick off in Brisbane in January, 2024, followed by stints in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra. Tickets are now on sale, and you can get them here.

