Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Rent

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
  1. Three people on stage
    2021 Sydney production of Rent. Photograph: Prudence Upton
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Two peple looking into each others eyes
    2021 Sydney production of Rent. Photograph: Prudence Upton
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A main stage production of the cult-classic '90s musical is heading for Melbourne

If you know exactly how many minutes are in a year (it's 525,600, in case you were wondering), then you'll be very excited to read these words: Rent is coming to Melbourne. 

A new production of the legendary '90s rock musical will land here in 2024 as part of a national tour, the first since 1998. It'll be hitting the State Theatre stage at Arts Centre Melbourne from February 17 to March 7. While we've been treated to smaller productions of the classic show over the years, we're super keen to see a large-scale spectacle come to life. 

The multi-Tony Award-winning show, written by Jonathan Larson, follows a close-knit community of artists living in New York City's East Village as they navigate the joyous highs and crushing lows in an unrelenting city. 

Featuring catchy hits like 'Seasons of Love', 'Take Me or Leave Me' and 'La Vie Bohème', Rent is a rollercoaster of a musical that will have you gripping your sides with laughter and dancing in your seat, before wiping away tears during truly poignant theatrical moments. 

The musical explores themes of poverty, addiction, relationships and queerness, set during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As you may garner from the title, one of the focal topics is the struggle that young people face under the weight of trying to afford to live — something many of us can probably relate to at the moment. But ultimately, the musical is a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

Rent first opened off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, but tragically, he never saw the impact of the musical – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public. The smash-hit show has since been performed all over the world ever since. 

Rent is the musical of the 1990s and the early-aughts but it has proved itself timeless," says producer Lauren Peters. "The characters who live in the East Village of 1990s New York navigate that which resonates so deeply with us in Australia in 2024: cost of living pressures, the threat of preventable disease, the subtle feeling that all the ways in which we can now communicate belie our disconnection.

"And all of this sounds terribly heavy, but Rent somehow takes all this and turns it into a joyous celebration of connection, chosen family and life itself."

The Rent national tour will kick off in Brisbane in January, 2024, followed by stints in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra. Tickets are now on sale, and you can get them here.

Love a theatre outing? Here's our list of the best productions this month

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
rentmusical.au/
Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
From $59.90

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.